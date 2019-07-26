|
Melissa Lee Hunter, (Moni) 56, of Porterville, California passed at 7:45 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia, California. She was born on April 14, 1963 to Marcus and Virginia Hunter. She is survived by daughters Valerie and Laura Williams, sisters Rhoda Hunter, Marcia Hunter Estrada, Irma Hunter, Alma Hunter, Sonne Nieto, and Michele McDarment. She is also survived by brothers Jacob, Jim and Morris Hunter. Melissa was preceded in death by her parents Marcus ad Virginia Hunter, brothers Philip Hunter and Marcus Hunter II and sisters Phyllis Rubio and Lorraine Hunter. Melissa was a long time resident of the Tule River Indian Reservation and a member of the Mater Dolorosa Mission. She attended local schools in Porterville upon graduation from Porterville High School she began her career. She worked with the Tule River Indian Health Center for twenty-five years as a Secretary/Receptionist and until her passing she was employed with the Tule River Tribal Council as a Secretary for the Tule River Gym. Where she looked forward going to work each day and spending time talking with the children. She enjoyed this job most of all. Melissa also had a special talent working with animals, spending quality time with her animals and caring for them. Melissa also enjoyed softball she was well known for being a very good score keeper for various teams during tournaments. She especially enjoyed her time coaching the Tule River War Party. She enjoyed reminiscing over these fond memories. Her battle with cancer started back in 2013 she was the strongest woman alive in the eyes of her daughters. She was loved by many and she will be missed. A visitation will be held at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center from 2 pm to 4 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019. At 4 pm she will be escorted to the Tule River Reservation where a Rosary will be said for her, at 6 pm followed by an all night vigil at the Mater Dolorosa Mission. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Mater Dolorosa Mission with interment following at the Upper Cemetery on the Tule River Reservation. To sign Melissa's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center
Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 26, 2019