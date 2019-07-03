A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home for Michael Alexander Edes Hunt, 16 of Strathmore who passed away May 12, 2019 in Springville. Michael was a resident of Strathmore for his brief life, being born January 3, 2003 in Springfield, Missouri and coming to this area as a baby. He had just finished his sophomore year at Strathmore High School and was really looking forward to summer with his family. Michael loved life!!! He enjoyed entertaining people and being the center of attention, in general… being a "show off". He was an avid gamer and loved to dance and could be found many times creating a new dance routine to music that he enjoyed. He loved the movie Lilo & Stitch and could imitate the voices almost perfectly. He will be remembered as loving people and having a huge heart. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents Richard and Pamela Williamson; his great grandmother Barbara Ann Hunt and his grandmother Lori James. He is survived by his father John N. Hunt and his mother Sheila Edes both of Strathmore; his sisters Victorya Rose Hunt of Strathmore and Lauryn E. Brown of San Diego; his grandfather John Hunt of Strathmore as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Michael's family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and thoughts during this difficult time. Webb Sanders & Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com. Published in The Porterville Recorder on July 3, 2019