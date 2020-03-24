Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael B. Branch


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael B. Branch Obituary
Heaven just got a very Special Angel on March 2, 2020. Michael Branch age 55 born to Jessie Branch and Maylene on Step. 19, 1964. He is survived by his brothers, Ray, Floyd and Joshua and his sisters Sheena, Darlene and Tammy.
He was preceded in death by two sets of grandparents, Robert and Verna Sutterfiled and Mae & Howard Snook also his sister Becky, nephew Adam and some Aunts and Uncles. He is going to be missed dearly and we will always love him. We love you Mike.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -