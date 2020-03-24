|
|
Heaven just got a very Special Angel on March 2, 2020. Michael Branch age 55 born to Jessie Branch and Maylene on Step. 19, 1964. He is survived by his brothers, Ray, Floyd and Joshua and his sisters Sheena, Darlene and Tammy.
He was preceded in death by two sets of grandparents, Robert and Verna Sutterfiled and Mae & Howard Snook also his sister Becky, nephew Adam and some Aunts and Uncles. He is going to be missed dearly and we will always love him. We love you Mike.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 24, 2020