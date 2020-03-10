|
Michael Dewyane Ross passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born in Delano, Ca to J.E. and Cecile Ross on July 13, 1944. Mike worked as a school bus driver in Camp Nelson as a young man and retired from Gang Nail Truss Company after over 30 years. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his granddaughter, Aubrey. He spent mornings tending the garden or on a golf course. In the afternoon, Mike could be found at the Eagle's lodge where he was a devoted member. His motto was to live everyday like a Saturday. All who knew Mike, loved him. He always had a smile on his face and was always ready for a good time. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, J.E and Cecile Ross, and grandson Dustin Ross. Mike is survived by his children, Terrie Ross, Jeff Ross, Karen (Jake) Daniels and granddaughter Aubrey Daniels. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan (Dan) Buchak and Debbie (Mike) Nelson and many nieces and nephews whom Mike loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held on March 21, 2020 at the Porterville Eagle's lodge at 1pm.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 10, 2020