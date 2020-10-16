Michael Frederick Rost made his final curtain call on October 2, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was the husband of Lisa Rost and they shared 53 years of marriage together. Born in Blissfield, MI on December 3, 1939 to Scheraline and Florence Rost. He graduated from Arizona State University with a Master's degree in Education. He taught in Arizona at Central High School and Eastern Arizona College for ten years before moving to California and becoming a highly regarded professor for 32 years with Porterville Community College. He directed over 100 plays and created the Learning Center at PC, which helped a tremendous number of students reach their educational goals. He created many fond memories for staff, students, and families. Mike had many hobbies, including working on and running his 7.5 and G-gauge trains, flying his Cessna and Ercoupe airplanes, and being a flight instructor for 45 years, which taught a huge number of pilots to fly single engine and/or glider planes. Before passing, Mike forged an 80-year trail of laughter, sarcasm, generosity, compassion, and wisdom. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Lisa; sister, Nancy Morris; daughters, Tammera Ward (Brendan), Audra Kirby, Corinna Rost (William) and son, Leland Rost (Kimberly), grandchildren, Marnae Walls (Robbie), Alley Kirby, Colin and Ethan Hendrix, Charleston Rost, Shelby and Willow Roesler, Jessica Gelety (Christopher) and Jennifer Morgan (Kelly), great grandchildren, Harper and Carson Walls. A private memorial service will be held October 24, 2020. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the organization of your choosing in Mike's name.

