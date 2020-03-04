|
|
Michael Lynn Jones, age 64, of Porterville, CA has gone fishing with the Angels as of Friday, February 14, 2020. Michael was born November 15, 1955 in Porterville, CA where he resided. He was a truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting treasures, playing the slot machines and spending time with his friends and family. He was generous to a fault with so much love for everyone. Michael is survived by his parents Bob and Myrtle Jones. Daughters, Andrea Gould and Amanda Martin (Jake). Son, Joseph Jones. Seven grandchildren, Tanner, Preston, Kayleigh, Lance, Lannah, Landon, and Emmett. Three great-grandchildren Jesse, Karsten, and Paisley. Sister, Rhonda Crews (Mike), niece, Jaime Laughlin, and nephew Thad Crews. He also leaves behind many other family members, friends, and his fur baby Sybie. Like he always said, it's not goodbye, it's see you later.
Please join us for his celebration of life on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 10:30am at Colonial Community Homes (Club House) 2300 W. Morton, Porterville Ca.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 4, 2020