Michael Rey Hester, 69, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Mike was born in Porterville on June 19, 1949 and attended Ducor Elementary School and Porterville Union High School. He Joined the Army and served during the Viet Nam War. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family: gardening: fishing and woodworking. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty, son Scott; granddaughters; Hayley and Madison Hester; grandson Anthony Hester all of Porterville, Sisters; Marion Keck (Leonard) of Porterville, Jimmie Fleetwood of Ducor; brother Tom Hester (Rebecca) of Porterville, brother in law Keith Stewart (Susan) of Poplar; Kenneth Stewart (Stephanie) of Porterville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Frances Berkeley; father Blair Hester; step father Theodore Berkeley; sister Patsy McCarter, brother in law Don Fleetwood, nephew Darrel Fleetwood, niece Stephanie Bauguss. Viewing will be held at Myers Chapel, Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Graveside Service will be held at Woodville Cemetery, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary