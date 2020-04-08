Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Miguel Almengor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miguel Lopez Almengor


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miguel Lopez Almengor Obituary
On April 5th, 2020, Miguel Lopez Almengor, left this earth as he passed comfortably at home. He was born on January 27th, 1944 in Downey, CA. He was 76. He is preceded in death by his wife, Inez Marquez. He is survived by daughters, Rosalinda Almengor and Linda Santos Almengor; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Miguel was a smart, hardworking father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Private family services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miguel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -