On April 5th, 2020, Miguel Lopez Almengor, left this earth as he passed comfortably at home. He was born on January 27th, 1944 in Downey, CA. He was 76. He is preceded in death by his wife, Inez Marquez. He is survived by daughters, Rosalinda Almengor and Linda Santos Almengor; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Miguel was a smart, hardworking father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Private family services to be held. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020