Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Burchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Burchell


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Burchell Obituary
Mike Burchell passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 from cancer.He worked on a dairy for 25+ years. He loved to play his guitar & sing country music. Mike loved his dogs & during his disability with cancer he spent every waking hour with them. He took them for daily truck rides & trips to the park so they could run free. Mike loved his vegetable garden! His passion was cooking & he spent hours cooking & watching the cooking channel. Mike is left with family & friends who loved him. He was a very special person! In memory of Mike the family asks that in lieu of cards & flowers that you consider donating to the in Mike Burchell's name. If you wish to donate to the in memory of Mike copy & paste into your browser the following:
http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=fund&fr_id=9910&pxfid=2474978. We also invite you to sign the "Guestbook" below. We would love to hear how Mike affected your life! Join us after the services for a "Celebration of Life" at the home of Chris & Lesle Burchell in Exeter at 111 N. Anderson Road. https://www.myersfuneral.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now