Mike Burchell passed away on Aug. 21, 2019 from cancer.He worked on a dairy for 25+ years. He loved to play his guitar & sing country music. Mike loved his dogs & during his disability with cancer he spent every waking hour with them. He took them for daily truck rides & trips to the park so they could run free. Mike loved his vegetable garden! His passion was cooking & he spent hours cooking & watching the cooking channel. Mike is left with family & friends who loved him. He was a very special person! In memory of Mike the family asks that in lieu of cards & flowers that you consider donating to the in Mike Burchell's name. If you wish to donate to the in memory of Mike copy & paste into your browser the following:
http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=fund&fr_id=9910&pxfid=2474978. We also invite you to sign the "Guestbook" below. We would love to hear how Mike affected your life! Join us after the services for a "Celebration of Life" at the home of Chris & Lesle Burchell in Exeter at 111 N. Anderson Road. https://www.myersfuneral.com
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 28, 2019