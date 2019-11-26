|
Mildred A. Long was born on January 3, 1928 in Noble, Oklahoma to James "Otis" and Lola Miller. Mildred passed peacefully into Heaven on November 20, 2019 in Porterville, California. In her early teens the family moved to California and settled in the Porterville area. Mildred graduated from Porterville High School in 1946. On February 12, 1947 she married the love of her life, LD Jackson "Jack" Long. They had three children - Janet, Susan and Russell. Mildred was the bookkeeper for Jack's hay business for over 30 years. She was a homemaker for most of her life. After raising her children, she began babysitting her grandchildren. She and Jack truly loved their growing family and made sure they were very involved in all of the important moments in their grandchildren's lives. Mildred had a gift of making each grandchild feel as though he or she was her favorite. Throughout her life in Porterville, she continued to care for family. She and her sisters devoted their efforts to provide constant care for their parents as the need arose. Mildred developed Alzheimer's Disease and in January of 2013 she moved into Sierra Valley Rehabilitation Center in Porterville. She made many friends while residing there. The other residents loved her smile and great sense of humor. The family thanks the staff at SVRC for the wonderful care they provided for our precious mother. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband and all six of her siblings – George Miller, Calvin Miller, Louise Sylvester, Ramona Huckabay, Ella Jean Standlee and Linda Miller. She leaves behind her children – Janet Giles, Susan McGuire and Russell Long all of Porterville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren – Taryn Broad Chacon (Eddie) of Los Angeles, California; Amy Redmon Spillane (Mike) of Yorba Linda, California; Katie Giles-McIntosh (Jason) of Pflugerville, Texas; Brianna Long, Chelsea Long Wolfe (Marc), Matthew Long, Andrew Long and Katelyn Long all of Porterville. In addition, she leaves behind her great-grandchildren – Kailyn and Carter White; Jack, Morgan and Collin Spillane; Savannah Garcia, Sarai, Brooklyn, Sophia and Olivia Rodriguez; Chloe and Hudson Wolfe; Brody, Maddison and Makenzie Long. Following cremation at Myers Funeral Service and Crematory, Mildred will be interred with her husband at a private ceremony at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Westwood Village Mobile Home Park's clubhouse, located at 100 S. Westwood Street, Porterville, California. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to DAV.org. or to Central California Family Crisis Center, PO Box 2033, Porterville CA 93258.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 26, 2019