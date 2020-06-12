Milly Gann passed quietly to the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A resident of Springville, CA since the early 1940s, she and her late husband, Everett (Bill) Gann, where active in many civic organizations.

Milly was born in Conway, Laclede County Missouri in 1923 to Lilly Mae Thomas and Ruben Shockley. Baptized Edna Mildred at Sacred Heart Church in Conway soon after her birth, she was the eldest of Lilly and Ruben's three children. Milly had two younger brothers, Bill and Rueben, as well as a beloved sister and brother Inez and Gene from her mother's prior marriage to Philip Durbin. Milly also spoke fondly of an elder brother and sister, Dave and Deli, from her father's first marriage.

Milly and Everett were married on the 4th of July 1940, and soon emigrated to California, participants in the great "Dust Bowl" migration. They lived in Ivanhoe, Woodlake and Visalia where Everett worked with his brother Otis as a laborer in orchards and canneries. While residing in Woodlake, their daughter Betty Sue was born. Everett's diagnosis of tuberculosis would bring the young Gann family to Springville in 1942. While her husband was recuperating at the county hospital in Springville, Milly began a long and loved career in healthcare. Beginning as a nursing assistant, she quickly diversified her skills into occupational therapy, assisting in physical therapy, teaching nurse's aides and eventually being certified as a Pharmacy Technician through a program then offered at College of the Sequoia in Visalia.

Milly treasured her collaboration and long-time friendship with Dr. William Winn, who lead the Springville Hospital and its research and therapy programs in tuberculosis and Valley Fever. Upon his recovery, Everett too, would work at the Hospital that so greatly influenced Springville's social life and economy.

While Milly devoted herself to her work at the hospital, she also became a licensed cosmetologist. She operated "Milly's Beauty Shoppe" for many years, but also served for a time in the department of cosmetologist at Porterville State Hospital, where she assisted residents in developing independent living skills.

Milly loved politics from the local to national levels. She was a devoted member of the Tulare County Democrat Club and often a delegate to state party conventions. Governor Edmund (Gerry) Brown, Jr. appointed her to the Tulare County Fair Board, a position she held throughout the Governor's term of service. In typical fashion, she set about diligently serving the good of the organization, with an emphasis on accountability and focus of mission. Civic service was a hallmark of Milly's life. Over many years, she served the Springville Chamber of Commerce, the Springville Public Utility District, the Springville Sierra Rodeo, Springville Community Club, Tule River Historical Society, and Springville Apple Festival. In 1998 Milly received from the Springville Chamber of Commerce the Giant Sequoia Award, recognizing all of these achievements. 1999 saw Milly become the 50th Anniversary Springville Sierra Rodeo Grand Marshall. She was so pleased the be able to wear her favorite black cowboy hat as she was carried by horse and buggy both in parade and arena. Her friends from Oregon, Darr Phelps and Mark Portmann brought her 50 roses to carry in the parade. When all was over, Milly carried the large and beautiful bouquet up to the Springville Cemetery, where she laid them on the grave of her beloved Everett, who passed away six years earlier, in 1993.

Milly was laid to rest beside him there, Friday, June 12th, 2020 in a graveside service conducted by her grandson, Fr. Pius X Harding, OSB, of Mount Angel Abbey in Oregon. Her daughter, Betty Harding served her mother faithfully through a long period of diminishing health. Milly struggled to relinquish the active participation she so relished in life, but now we hope for her a whole new and greater life in heaven.

Milly Gann excelled in many things throughout her 97 years, but perhaps what she excelled at most was being a grandmother. John and Mike enjoyed a long and joyful relationship with their grandparents. Good food, camping, trips to see great-grandparents in Missouri, holidays together, and new shoes when you needed them, are just a few of the many gifts received. Grandma was easy to talk too, readily available and usually a good sport, willing to sleep in the back yard, climb a mountain or endure the cold of crabbing and clamming.

Milly has many nieces and nephews spread over several generations, and living today in many states. She loved all of them, and was often the object of much teasing and laughter, something that will likely continue now in the memories of so many.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services were held in private, with he burial in the historic cemetery on the hill next to the old hospital, where Milly can watch over her beloved Springville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store