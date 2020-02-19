|
|
Miriam Avery Wilcox, age 93, born in Exeter California, passed away peacefully on February 10th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Wilcox, and parents Chester & Rose Avery. Miriam was married to Myron for 65 years, and is survived by her brother Richard K. Avery, children Carol Wilcox Bazemore and Brad Wilcox, son-in-law Edward Bazemore, daughter-in-law Tricia Wilcox, grandchildren Kevin Dunn and Samuel Wilcox, Kevin's wife Taylor Dunn, great granddaughter Kendahl Mae Dunn, nieces Claudia Wilcox Riley and Karen Wilcox Pearson. Miriam attended schools in Exeter, graduating from Exeter High School in 1944. She grew up on the Avery family farm, where her father grew walnuts . After high school, she attended University of the Pacific (UOP) in Stockton California as a vocal music major, and then received her lifetime teaching credential from Fresno State College in 1948. She got her first elementary school teaching position at Olive Street School in Porterville, teaching 4th grade. A few years later, she moved schools to Roche Avenue School in Porterville where she taught for the next 34 years until her retirement. While at Roche School, Miriam taught 6th grade, and among many duties over the years, she was the choir director, and coached girls softball. She has shared with friends and family many fond memories and stories about her amazing students in her classroom over the years. She was especially proud to hear about their successes as adults. But, she often flashed her competitive side by telling stories about the softball players on her many teams. That spark of competitiveness showed up and surprised us all at a New York Mets game in NY, when she jumped up and gave the umpire some 'words of encouragement' when she disagreed with a call. As kids, we had not seen our mild mannered mother so charged up about a baseball game. But I'm sure the girls on her softball teams had seen it many times. Miriam retired from the Porterville School District in 1989, the same year as her husband Myron, who taught school and was a school Principal in the County school system. Myron and Miriam were active in semi-retirement, traveling and volunteering for the , and were active with Imperial Ambulance, which they co-founded and co-owned since 1960. After Myron's passing in 2016, Miriam took on the responsibility of representing the family's ownership of Imperial Ambulance. She was very instrumental in the success of the ambulance company, serving Porterville and Tulare County for the past 60 years. They were also active and generous grandparents to Kevin and Samuel. She so enjoyed watching them grow into strong young men. Miriam was a musician who played piano, played and sang in her high school band and choir, sang in the choir throughout her years in college, in her church, and community choirs. Miriam was an accomplished soprano who was often asked to be a soloist for the choirs she sang with. She had appeared in productions and was a long time supporter of the Barn Theater. She and Myron were strong patrons and fans of the Porterville Panther Band and Fabulous Studio Band, supporting their son Brad's activities in both. They were also an active 'Swim Team Boosters', supporting their daughter Carol's competitive swim training and swim meets. She was a supporter and fan of her brother's (Richard Avery) musical and spiritual endeavors. She often traveled to his church in New York where he was the pastor for 40 years, and had a worship music production company. Then, in later years, she traveled often to Santa Fe New Mexico where her brother had retired and was active in teaching worship music in several churches and Christian camps.
Miriam was never much for the spotlight during her life. She left the spotlight to Myron (The Juggler). She supported his involvement in the community and Imperial Ambulance from behind the scenes. But her influence in their activities proved invaluable to their partnership and success. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Edward Espinosa and his wife Anna, who not only were Myron's trainer and personal helper in his last years, but also stayed on to be Miriam's caretaker for the past four years. Edward and Anna's friendship and assistance had allowed both Myron and Miriam to remain in their own home during their final years. The family will hold a reception to celebrate Miriam's life at Grand Avenue Methodist Church in Porterville this Sunday afternoon, February 23rd at 2:00. The address of the church is 776 W. Grand Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Miriam's name to the .
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 19, 2020