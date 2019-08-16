|
|
Mitchell Galbraith Passed away with Family by his side at 85 years old after a long battle with cancer. Mitchell lived in Porterville most of his life. Margie Fay Cox and Mitch had their first date June. 16, 1950 at Porterville Speedway. She was only 14 and he 16. They married Dec. 26, 1952 and shortly thereafter he left for Korea in the Army. Upon his return in 1955 he was a life long farmer with his two brothers. He with his wife of 66 years traveled to NASCAR races, Hawaii and every state in the USA plus Mexico and Canada in various RVs . He was known as Uncle Pickle to 10 close nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Gordie Galbraith, Brothers James, Fred, Aubrey, Kenneth, and Don Galbraith. He is survived by his Wife Margie Fay Galbraith, Sister Marjorie Coffin (Hal), Son Edward Galbraith (Rani Galbraith), and two sister in laws and many friends. He was an active member of Church of Christ for most of his life.
Graveside interment will be Monday Aug. 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Woodville Cemetary. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to in his name.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 16, 2019