PETERS-LOYD FUNERAL SERVICE - PORTERVILLE
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Mitzi Lynn Rodriquez


1978 - 2019
Mitzi Lynn Rodriquez Obituary
Mitzi Lynn Rodriguez was born on July 10, 1978 to Angel and Flora Moraga and was called home on August 4, 2019, at the age of 41. She leaves behind her loving parents, a sister (Desiree Moraga), a brother (Angel Jr. Moraga), 3 children (Abbigail Jularbal, Leilani Jularbal, Urijah Vargas), and 2 step children (Jonathan and Alexis Vargas). Mitzi was a FIERCE and fun loving individual, but above all else, she was an extraordinary mother. To be loved by Mitzi was truly a blessing because it meant that for a best friend and a protector. Her life greatly impacted not only her family, but those who knew her. We will be celebrating the beginning of her new life in Heaven on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center. Following the service there will be a reception from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Porterville Veterans Hall. A viewing will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019. To sign Mitzi's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral &Cremation Center
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Aug. 9, 2019
