Monty Mitchell, 70, of Porterville CA passed away on March 31, 2019. Monty was born June 19, 1948 to parents Woody and Billie Mitchell who have preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Porterville High School and Fresno State and served in the National Guard. His family will remember him as a loving man that never judged anyone's life choices. He is survived by daughter Luanne Mitchell and Son-in-Law George Eudave of Porterville, CA; sons Adam Mitchell and Jeremy Mitchell both of Eureka, CA; grandchildren, Skye, Monty and Isabella; great grandchild, Raymond; sister Joni Bell of Oceanside, CA; nieces Ashley Whitford of Oceanside, CA and Melissa Bell of San Diego, CA; two great nephews, and many cousins and friends. The family has entrusted Porterville Funeral and Cremation Center with arrangements. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a graveside service at Hillcrest on April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 23, 2019