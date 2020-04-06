Home

Muriel D. Johnson


1938 - 2020
March 8th 2020 we lost a very special lady. Muriel D. Johnson. She was 81. She's survived by six children: Donald Worth, and wife Myong Worth, Sharri Solis and husband Gary Solis, Robert Johnson, Ginger Johnson, Scott Johnson, and Dianna Fallert and husband Kip Fallert. One brother Roger Bixby, two nephews Ian Bixby, Jack Bixby, and one niece Jill Crofford. 14 grand kids Michelle, Raleigh, Monica, Heather, Shara, Nicholas, Bethany, Jessica, Joshua, Jacob, Jenna, Natasha, Trina, Karly, and 18 great grandchildren. She was a stay at home mom most of her adult hood then later worked at Sierra Forrest Products as a purchasing agent and later managed colonial community homes. She spent a lot of time at Deenie's dance studio or lending a helping hand wherever she could. She was a giving heart who embodied empathy/love, sacrificing anything for others it didn't matter whether or not they were four-legged or two legged. She loved animals and had a heart of gold. She would always let others know her opinion and made others laugh with her sharp tongue/wit. Her love and caring ways impacted many lives. She is loved and missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of life will be held when travel restrictions are lifted so out of state families can attend.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 4, 2020
