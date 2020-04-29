|
|
On April 25, 2020, God called Myrna Leah (Vincent) Baxley home. Born into a lifestyle that suited her spirit well, she was a fourth generation cattle rancher. Myrna loved her horses and loved her family. On December 29, 1956, she married Jim Baxley. Myrna and Jim spent the next 64 years working side by side raising cattle and their three children. She enjoyed helping her kids with 4H and rodeo. A steward of the land, Myrna had a special connection with nature and loved sharing her knowledge of wild flowers, trees, and various types of greenery. She was always right at home in the branding pen as she was known to be handy with a horse and a rope. But frankly, she was handy with really anything she touched. Myrna was a strong woman who could do most anything she wanted and had the talent to do it well. From leather work to sewing, she could do it all! Most of the shirts she wore, she made herself. Myrna was always looking towards the high country. Little Whitney Meadow is where you could find her with her favorite horses making sure her pack saddles were in good shape and her boxes she used for shelves were in place. She also enjoyed fly fishing and loved tying her own flies. When she wasn't getting things ready for the high country, she drove the Ducor Elementary School bus for many years. Myrna will be welcomed home by her son, Baylor (Andrea). Survived by her sister Delphine Kuechel. She will be greatly missed by: her husband, Jim, her two daughters, Riana and Shannon (Michael Sanders), her two grandchildren, Coleman Nieblas (Ricki) and Stormy Baxley (Jim Sill), and her great grandson, Sorrely Nieblas. May the trails she travels be fair, may the horses she sets astride be steadfast and true, and may the country be as wild and beautiful as that she loves!
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020