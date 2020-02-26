|
Myrtle Ann Devine was born to John Henry and Jewelene Marie Devine on September 11, 1942, in Clinton, Oklahoma. She was welcomed home to our Heavenly Father on February 19, 2020 in Porterville, California. The family moved to Porterville, California in 1944. Myrtle was educated in local area schools and graduated from Porterville High School in 1960, completing her schooling from the first day of kindergarten to high school graduation with perfect attendance. Myrtle moved to Los Angeles, California where she worked as a telephone operator. She returned to Porterville in 1978 and was employed at Porterville Development Center where she eventually retired in 1995. Myrtle was highly intelligent woman and a voracious reader. She tended to be on the quiet side, however when she was engaged in lively conversation she was known for her quick wit and sometimes biting humor. Due to her quiet nature, her humor was always met with surprise and infectious laughter. We feel so blessed to have had the wonderful times and memories we shall share a lifetime. Everyone has that one comment, story, or conversation that will live with them forever. Her grandson Richard stated "Gram was a passive charmer. She didn't go out of her way to make conversation, but those conversations resulted in a million friends. "Our dearest Mother, Mommy, Gram, Great Gram, Mother-in-Law, Sister, Auntie, Cousin and Friend, we love you and know that you are resting in our Heavenly Father's arms. Myrtle was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Mr. And Mrs. John Henry Devine Sr. and her Sisters Shirley and Janice. She leaves to mourn: her Daughters Kaye Michelle Bascom (Lloyd), Valerie Lynn Devine; Granddaughter Brandi Lynn Williams and Grandsons, Brandon Andrew Robeson and Richard Joseph Cruz Jr.; Great Grandchildren: Hayven, Brooq and Willow Robeson; Her Sisters: Katherine Ruff-Curtis (Vance), Patricia Long-White, Geraldine Ogans (Clarence) and her brother John Devine Jr. (Leticia). Additionally, she leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will take place Friday, February 28 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. To leave a message of condolence or sign Myrtle 's online register book, please login to: www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation center. 765 W. Henderson Ave., Porterville, CA (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 26, 2020