Marvin Junior Kirkland and Nellie Louise Kirkland passed from this life on October 6, 2019. Marvin and Louise were childhood sweethearts and had spent the last 71 yrs together in marriage. Marvin passed at 2:27 am and Louise followed at 11:15 am.
Marvin was born Sept 13, 1929 in Newport, Arkansas. Marvin was a retired agricultural foreman for Dole Fresh Fruit. He is preceded in death by both parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by 1 sister in law Nadine Kirkland, 4 nieces and 4 nephews. Louise was born May 11, 1930 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Louise retired as a cook at Ducor Elementary School. She is preceded in death by both parents 5 brothers. She is survived by 2 sisters Mary Taber and Carol Seat and 1 brother Jess Akin, 5 nephews and 8 nieces. Both had numerous great nieces and nephews. Marvin and Louise leave behind their 6 children Donna Strong (Gary), Gail Parker (Jerry), Larry Kirkland (Cherrel), Kathy Page (Edwin), Karen Podergois (Richard) and Ronda Lincoln. 16 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Marvin and Louise were members of the Terra Bella Nazarene Church where they attended, mentored and held offices over 40 yrs. Marvin and Louise devoted their lives to God, to each other and their family. They blessed many lives and will live in our hearts forever. Services will be held Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Myers Funeral Home 248 E St. Porterville, Ca. Burial will be at the Tipton-Pixley Cemetery
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Oct. 11, 2019