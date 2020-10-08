Nicki Ann Edwards passed away, following a short illness, on Oct. 2, 2020.

Nicki was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 8, 1946. She was the first of seven children, born to Glenn and Mary Edwards.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Glenn Michael and Mathew Allen, and her beloved sister, Cecelia Bridget. She attended St. Anne's' School, and Porterville High school, graduating in 1964. She was a lifelong supporter of, The Porterville Barn Theater. She appeared in many plays, directed plays, and was the Barn Theater president for many years.

Nicki was a caring, generous woman who wanted to see justice in the world.

She loved animals and took in numerous dogs no one wanted. Nicki was a brilliant photographer and preserved memories in pictures for families too numerous to mention. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. As yet, there's no memorial service scheduled. However, if anyone would like to make a donation, in Nicki's name to: The Porterville Barn Theater, or Lindsey Central Valley Rescue Railroad, it would greatly be appreciated.

