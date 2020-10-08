1/1
Nicki Ann Edwards
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicki Ann Edwards passed away, following a short illness, on Oct. 2, 2020.
Nicki was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 8, 1946. She was the first of seven children, born to Glenn and Mary Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Glenn Michael and Mathew Allen, and her beloved sister, Cecelia Bridget. She attended St. Anne's' School, and Porterville High school, graduating in 1964. She was a lifelong supporter of, The Porterville Barn Theater. She appeared in many plays, directed plays, and was the Barn Theater president for many years.
Nicki was a caring, generous woman who wanted to see justice in the world.
She loved animals and took in numerous dogs no one wanted. Nicki was a brilliant photographer and preserved memories in pictures for families too numerous to mention. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. As yet, there's no memorial service scheduled. However, if anyone would like to make a donation, in Nicki's name to: The Porterville Barn Theater, or Lindsey Central Valley Rescue Railroad, it would greatly be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Funeral Service and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Rest In Peace, thank you for the wonderful photo you blessed my entire family with
Lydia Hernandez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved