Nina T. Peyron, age 64 and a Tule River Tribal Member, passed away February 19, 2020 in Porterville. Nina was born March 11, 1955 to Thomas Peyron and Mary Ann Sedillo of Porterville. She has been employed by the Eagle Mountain Casino, with her most recent position having been in the Security Department. Family and friends was always the most important thing to Nina and she was especially happy and grateful to be able to enjoy more time in recent years with her ever expanding number of grandchildren. It was well known that she was a devoted fan of the San Francisco 49ers, that she enjoyed watching movies, cruising around in her primer gray pick up and her homemade enchiladas were the best in the whole neighborhood. Nina was also a Tule River Tribal Elder. She was preceded in death by her brother Vincent Peyron, sisters Armenia and Kea Arriaga and 2 grandchildren.
Surviving family includes her daughters Francine Flores and Andrea Garfield, her brother Phillip and Coco Peyron, 3 sisters: Heather and Louie Teran, Jacqueline and Bill Brown, and Danica Arriaga along with 12 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation Thursday February 27, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center followed by an Escort Procession at 4:00pm to Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church where a Recitation of the Holy Rosary will occur at 6:00pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will be Celebrated at 10:00am Friday February 28, at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church followed by interment at Upper Tule River Reservation Cemetery. To sign Nina's online Register Book or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 25, 2020