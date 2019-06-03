Services Myers Funeral Service and Crematory 248 North E Street Porterville , CA 93257 (559) 784-5454 Resources More Obituaries for Noé Reyna Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Noé Reyna

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Noé Reyna entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on May 21, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1958 in San Juan, Texas to Juan and Leonor Reyna. In the summer of 1959 the family re-located to California where they lived at the Woodville Labor Camp until 1965. Noé was raised in a loving Christian family in which he was 7th of 9 children. Both his parents were farm laborers who spoke only Spanish and had a limited formal education. Noé began his education at Vincent Elementary, a small rural school which was located in the labor camp. Even at a young age he was focused on his studies and excelled academically. The family then purchased a home in Porterville where Noé attended John J. Doyle Elementary, Bartlett Jr. High and Porterville High School. He earned numerous honors and awards for academic excellence throughout his years enrolled in Porterville schools. After graduation he attended UC, Irvine where he majored in History. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and graduated Cum Laude. His love of history later led him to travel throughout the United States, México, and Europe including England, France, Italy and Spain. He always made sure to visit historical landmarks and took lots of pictures. Noé was accepted into Harvard Law School in 1980 where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. (J.D.) Despite his humble beginnings, he was able to overcome his challenges and dedicate himself to pursue his educational goals. He passed the Bar Exam in both California and Texas. Noé practiced law for 30 years primarily in San Antonio and Corpus Christi. Wanting to give back, he took on numerous pro bono cases. Many of these cases assisted families within the Spanish speaking communities. Most recently he was a lawyer with Hartline, Dacus, Barger, Dryer LLP in Corpus Christi, where his areas of practice were Commercial Litigation and Toxic Torts/Environmental. Noé always maintained his strong Christian values which were instilled in him by his devoted parents during his childhood. He found great pleasure in bringing joy to others. He was happiest when spending time with his family, friends and "extended family." He regularly traveled between Texas, Illinois and California visiting as often as his work schedule allowed. One of his greatest joys was treating others to Broadway shows, dinners, tours of San Antonio and especially the yearly treks with his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, siblings and friends to the Visalia Rawhide Baseball games. During these games, Noé made sure that everyone visited the snack bar and left with at least one souvenir. Noé opened his heart to us all, and made us feel special with his quiet, gentle, loving way. Even as a great role model to family and friends, Noé remained humble and meek, oblivious to the significance of his great accomplishments. He was our hero. He will be truly missed. Noé is survived by 2 brothers, Juan Reyna Jr. from Aurora, Ill. and Joel Reyna of Porterville, CA, 4 sisters, Ruth Reyna, Irma Gracia, Naomi Reyna-Juárez, and Zoyla Reyna Dueñas all of Porterville, CA. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews and 14 grandnieces and grand nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Juan Reyna, his mother, Leonor M. Reyna, brother, Rev. Israel M. Reyna and sister, Franscisca R. Martinez. A Viewing will be held at Myers Chapel, 248 N. E St., Porterville, CA on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The Farewell Service will be held at Myers Chapel, Porterville on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. A reception will follow at 2:00 PM at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries