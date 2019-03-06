Ola Virginia Emerson, 97, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Porterville, California. Virginia was born Feb. 16, 1922 in Waynesburg, KY to Fred and Minta Reynolds Singleton. She graduated from Waynesburg High in 1939 where she was voted Miss Waynesburg and prettiest girl in the Senior Class. It was there she married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Emerson on April 13, 1940. They were married 56 years when Arnold passed away in 1996. Their first three sons were born in Kentucky. They moved to Porterville, California in 1948 where three more children were born. After settling in Porterville, Virginia worked along with Arnold picking oranges, lemons, olives and packing grapes before she became a Psychiatric Technician in 1958. She worked at Porterville Developmental Center for almost 30 years. Virginia attended Mountain View Baptist Church, then First Southern Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and helped with Vacation Bible School while her children were young. Virginia was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She will be remembered by all for her special meals, especially the big holiday dinners. She spent many hours working in her yard, tending to her flowers and vegetable gardens. She loved all kinds of music, loved to sing and harmonize with her brothers and sister, loved her pets, but mostly she loved and cared for her family. She looked forward to traveling to her childhood home in Kentucky to be with family as often as possible. Virginia was preceded in death by husband Arnold Emerson, sons Larry Emerson, Larron Emerson, and daughter Gina Higginbotham. Also preceded by daughters in law Kathy Emerson and Lou Emerson, grandson Jason Emerson and granddaughter Jennifer Kay Emerson and two great grand-babies. She is survived by sons Ed Emerson and Fred Emerson (Mary), daughter Sherry Emerson Crabtree (Loyd) and daughter in law Mary Lucille Emerson. Also survived by 25 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and 25 great, great grandchildren and 2 great, great, great grandchildren. She encouraged and supported each child, grandchild, or great grandchild in their pursuits of education, or activities, and sports, or music events. Visitation will be at Myers Chapel in Porterville on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 P.M.. Service will be at Myers Chapel on Friday March 8, 2019 at 10 A.M., with a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery to follow.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rivers Edge Eldercare for assisting, and caring for our mother for the past 4 years, and to Optimal Hospice for their care her last weeks. Visit the Online guest book www.myersfuneral.com. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary