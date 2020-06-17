Oliver Roscoe Melton
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oliver Roscoe Melton was born on June 9, 1932, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and left this Earth on Sunday June 14, 2020, in Porterville California, at the age of 88. Oliver who was known to everyone as Roscoe, was born to Lee and Evie Melton, along with 4 sisters and a brother (Rita,Gladis, Ruby, Letha and brother Prentis). Roscoe moved to California with his family around the age of 6. He met and fell in love with Mary Melton (Carter) of Porterville. They had a double wedding with their best friends, Dallas and Donna Walkup, in Yuma, Arizona, on Friday February 13, 1953. During their 52 years of marriage Roscoe and Mary had three children, Rick Melton, Debbie (Lamb) and Iva (Silva). Roscoe was a prominent business owner in Porterville, he ran and operated several businesses over the last 50 years, one being Roscoe Melton's Tire for 31 years. Roscoe also served in the air force in the 1950's. Roscoe enjoyed spending time with his family, telling Jokes and loved hearing new ones. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to go fast. Later in life spent most of his time overseeing the tire shop and enjoying the company of friends and good coffee at Perkos cafe. Roscoe was preceded in death by his wife Mary Melton(2004), daughter Iva Silva(2020), sisters Gladis, Ruby, Letha, and brother Prentis. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie and husband Kendall Lamb, son Rick and Cindy Melton, sister Rita and son-in-law John Silva. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff and Crystal Silva, Annie and Tasha Byrom, Shannon and Diana Lamb, Marcus and Kim Melton, Shelby and Matt Price, Kurt and Melissa Takahashi, Kevin and Norma Takahashi, Andres and Camisha Garcia, Susanna and Rocky Burnitzki, Brittany and Charley Sisk, and 29 great-grand- children.
We are holding a public viewing on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at the Porterville Funeral Home.
Gravy side service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Woodville Cemetery. We want share a special thanks to the V. A. and the many home care staff and Nurses that helped take care of our beloved Dad, over that last year!
To sign Oliver Roscoe Melton's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PORTERVILLE Funeral and Cremation Center
765 W. Henderson Ave.
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-6485
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved