Oliver Roscoe Melton was born on June 9, 1932, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and left this Earth on Sunday June 14, 2020, in Porterville California, at the age of 88. Oliver who was known to everyone as Roscoe, was born to Lee and Evie Melton, along with 4 sisters and a brother (Rita,Gladis, Ruby, Letha and brother Prentis). Roscoe moved to California with his family around the age of 6. He met and fell in love with Mary Melton (Carter) of Porterville. They had a double wedding with their best friends, Dallas and Donna Walkup, in Yuma, Arizona, on Friday February 13, 1953. During their 52 years of marriage Roscoe and Mary had three children, Rick Melton, Debbie (Lamb) and Iva (Silva). Roscoe was a prominent business owner in Porterville, he ran and operated several businesses over the last 50 years, one being Roscoe Melton's Tire for 31 years. Roscoe also served in the air force in the 1950's. Roscoe enjoyed spending time with his family, telling Jokes and loved hearing new ones. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to go fast. Later in life spent most of his time overseeing the tire shop and enjoying the company of friends and good coffee at Perkos cafe. Roscoe was preceded in death by his wife Mary Melton(2004), daughter Iva Silva(2020), sisters Gladis, Ruby, Letha, and brother Prentis. He is survived by his daughter, Debbie and husband Kendall Lamb, son Rick and Cindy Melton, sister Rita and son-in-law John Silva. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff and Crystal Silva, Annie and Tasha Byrom, Shannon and Diana Lamb, Marcus and Kim Melton, Shelby and Matt Price, Kurt and Melissa Takahashi, Kevin and Norma Takahashi, Andres and Camisha Garcia, Susanna and Rocky Burnitzki, Brittany and Charley Sisk, and 29 great-grand- children.
We are holding a public viewing on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at the Porterville Funeral Home.
Gravy side service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Woodville Cemetery. We want share a special thanks to the V. A. and the many home care staff and Nurses that helped take care of our beloved Dad, over that last year!
To sign Oliver Roscoe Melton's online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.