Olivia Anderson 69 yrs of age, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at her home in Springville on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by her Husband and many dear friends. Olivia had retired as a supervisor from the Social Security Office after 23 yrs of employment. Prior to that she also worked for the local Welfare office. There will be a visitation on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 2-8 pm at Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center Chapel. The funeral service will be on Friday May 31, 2019 beginning at 9:30am at The Porterville Nazarene Church with burial to follow at Crabtree Cemetery in Springville, CA. Immediately following the burial there will be a luncheon at Porterville Church of the Nazarene, in the Sequoia Room. If you knew Olivia, you would know of three of the passions in her life. First and foremost was her Love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. Second, would be her heart for Missions through the Church of the Nazarene. Last, and certainly not least was her love for quilting and different forms of sewing. She was an accomplished quilter, and she loved to give them as gifts of love to those she cared for. Olivia loved to read her Bible and continued to learn from God's word while attending the women's ministries Bible studies. She was also the long time Treasurer for the Nazarene Central California District and local mission councils. Olivia and her husband, Chuck also went on numerous mission trips to many different countries with the Nazarene church. Chuck and Olivia met at a volleyball game that was hosted by Port Naz. They were soon married in the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, which is now the Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center Chapel. They were married on May 15, 1976 and celebrated 43 years and 5 days of marriage. Chuck and Olivia never had any children of their own but had many children from the church and through missions that they cared for very much.

Olivia is survived by her husband, Chuck Anderson of Springville, CA; one brother, Omer Conner, of Carson City, NV; one sister, Rachiel Posey of Porterville, CA; and two nieces, Evelyn Rauschel of Porterville, CA and Tammy Mangum of North Carolina

To sign Olivia's online register book or leave a message of condolence please visit www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center: 765 W. Henderson Avenue

Porterville, CA 93257. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 30, 2019