Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Dickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Dickens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Dickens Obituary
Opal Dickens of Porterville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters Marie (Eric) Bamber and Tanya (Douglas) Pettit. She also had 3 cherished sisters and a much beloved brother and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lola Torrenga, her husband Joseph Dickens, and her oldest daughter Christine Shoaf. Opal was an artistic, musical, and compassionate soul. She was loved beyond measure and will be missed dearly. A service to honor her life will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 3:00 at Myers Chapel. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -