Opal Dickens of Porterville went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters Marie (Eric) Bamber and Tanya (Douglas) Pettit. She also had 3 cherished sisters and a much beloved brother and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Lola Torrenga, her husband Joseph Dickens, and her oldest daughter Christine Shoaf. Opal was an artistic, musical, and compassionate soul. She was loved beyond measure and will be missed dearly. A service to honor her life will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 3:00 at Myers Chapel. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 14, 2020