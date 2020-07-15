Oscie M. Glass went home to be with her Lord and savior Jesus Christ on July 5, 2020 at the age of 107. Oscie was born November 5 1912 to parents John and Ossie Matlock in Jamestown, North Carolina. Shortly after this the family moved to Elon, North Carolina where her father was owner and operator of J.W.Matlock General Store. Oscie was raised there along with her three sisters, Foy, Norma, & Rebecka and two brothers, Bill & Cary all of which she managed to out live. She attended Elon College for a year and a half at which time she quit and married the love of her life Parker Glass. They were married in Martinsville, Virginia on November 16, 1931. They had a farm near Greensboro, North Carolina where their son Ray was born. They moved to California in 1934 where Parker began his career in the oil fields. Oscie was a homemaker most of her life. She took up golf at the age of 36 and played at every opportunity until she had to stop at the age of 90 due to back surgery. She was Ladies Club Champion at Polvadera Country Club in 1954 and had two holes in one during her playing years. Oscie was preceded in death by her husband on March 17 1985. She continued to live in Fresno California after her husbands death until Feb. of 2010 where she moved to Porterville to be closer to her son and his wife June. She lived at Sierra Hills Retirement Home until she lost most of her eyesight due to Macular Degeneration in 2016. At that time she moved to assisted living at Sue's Care Home where she lived till her passing. Oscie leaves her son Ray & wife June, Two grandchildren David Glass of Bakersfield CA & Debbie Hernandez, (Ed) of Covina CA, Four great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store