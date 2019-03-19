|
Owen Anton Baldo passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 to be with the Lord at the age of 87. He loved God and was a member of Believer's Church in Porterville. He was a self-employed farm labor contractor. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet Baldo; daughter Roxanne Martin (Gary); two grandsons Jason Martin (Alex); Jeff Martin (Mayra) and 7 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 25 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 1:00 PM. A special thank you to the nurses and CNA's at Sierra Valley Rehab Center for their assistance and loving care they provided for Owen.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 19, 2019