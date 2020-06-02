Pamela "Penny" Christine Abreu, born in Salt Lake City, Utah. She passed away at the age of 56 in Porterville, CA from a battle with Huntington's Disease. She was a long-time resident of Porterville and Tulare County. She met Tony Abreu in high school, and it wasn't until years later they met again and married on April 2, 1996 and joined their families. A loving wife, mother, and devoted Christian she is survived by her husband Tony Abreu, her siblings Terry and Robin Wilson, her children and their spouses Abreu: Jonathan & Johnna, and Cody Abreu. De Boor: Martin & Victoria, Paul & Jennifer, Jason & Katherine, seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Porterville following a private memorial service on June 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in Pamela's name to HDSA (Huntington's Disease Society of America).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store