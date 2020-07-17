1/
Pamela Gail Wallace
1948 - 2020
Born in Porterville to Gerald and Frances Trost. Reunited with her son, Michael, on 07/08/2020.
Survivors: Larry Wallace, husband of 54 years. Son; Billy Wallace.
Preceded in death in 2006 by her son Michael.
Also, survived by Grandson: Austin Michael Wallace (Isabella), great-grandsons: Ryder Austin Wallace, Uriyah Michael Wallace, Trevor DuWayne Wallace (Randa), great-granddaughters: Charlotte Ann Wallace and Riley Shay Wallace.
Graduated from Porterville Union High in 1966, majoring in business. Moved to Grass Valley in 1966. Worked in Automotive Accounting at Farber Ford, Hockett Auto Sales, Jim Keil Chev-Olds, Liberty Motors, Weaver Auto and The Auto Shop. Groups involved with:
Mother in Loss (Prayed Warriors) those who have lost a child, Central State Racing Assn. Sec./Treau., Grass Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxillary, Grass Valley Police Reserves Wives, Hospice of the Foothills Sympathy Dept.. Hobbies: Gardening, latchhooking, scrapbooking, grandsons and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers: Donations to Down Syndrome. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Angels Mortuary and Crematory
250 Race Street
Grass Valley, CA 95945
(530) 885-2626
