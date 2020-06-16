Parylee Holtgreen, 83, passed away on June 8, 2020 in Tulare, California surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Mead, OK, on August 25, 1936 to Marvin & Esta Gregory. Parylee was always putting others needs above her own and would always help others when she was able. She will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit and of course her love for God. She attended Strathmore Full Gospel Assembly of God church since her and her family moved to Strathmore, California in 1970. She taught a Sunday school class and would lead the church in song. She was very passionate about God and spreading his word and love to people. Parylee was also an employee at the Dakin sewing factory in Lindsay, CA and she enjoyed sewing as a hobby. Parylee truly was a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of every person she came into contact with. She leaves behind her children; Christine Holtgreen, Carolyn Bilbrey, Annette Holtgreen, and Allen Holtgreen, and a son-in-law; Leon Bilbrey. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and siblings. She was preceded in death by, her husband Royce Holtgreen, her two daughters Susan Post and Janis Vinyard, her parents Esta and Marvin Gregory, her grandson David Chenault, and several siblings. Services will be held as follows: A viewing at Myers Funeral Home 248 N E St, Porterville, CA 93257 on 06/17/2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Graveside service at Lindsay-Strathmore Cemetery 639 S Foothill Ave, Lindsay, CA 93247 on 6/18/2020 beginning at 1:00 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store