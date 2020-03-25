|
|
Patricia (Patti) Ann Witt, passed to eternal rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born December 15, 1933 in Crawford, Nebraska, the only child of Dallas and Ruth Page. She moved to Fresno, CA at the age of 6 and grew up as classic movie fan due to father's career as a theater projectionist. She graduated from Fresno High in 1951 and Fresno State in 1955 with her bachelor's degree in Home Economics and received her teaching credential. She meet her husband, Jack E. "Bud" Witt, water skiing at Bass Lake in 1954. They got married at First Congregation Church of Porterville on June 24, 1955 and remained an active member of the church until her death. Her early career was spent teaching Elementary school for the Porterville Unified School District, and she continued her teaching career through substitute teaching until 1968. She then started working full time for the family business, Precision Brake and Wheel and continued to be involved until her passing. Her involvement in the Masonic Order started at a young age, being an active member of Job's Daughters in Fresno, CA. She continued her journey in the Masonic Order as Worthy Matron of Easter Star in 1985, member of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, First Lady of Tehran Temple of Fresno in 1991 and member of Daughter's of Nile. She continued her support of the Masonic organization through yearly hosting of Shiners during the Porterville Veteran's Day Parade at the family business. Patti was also an active member of Garden Club, Women's Club, Zonta, past President of Daughters of the American Revolution Alta Mira Chapter, started a chapter of Children of the American Revolution in Porterville, and was an active member of the Porterville Flag Day Committee. She was an avid lover of her family, American History, and music. Patti was predeceased by her husband Bud who passed in 2005 and her son Jerry in 1973. She is survived by her son, Richard Witt of Porterville, CA, two grandchildren Justin Witt and Jessica Parker, and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Myers Chapel on Thursday March 26, 2020 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Private burial will be held on Friday March 27, 2020 with a memorial service at the First Congregational Church of Porterville pending due to current conditions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tehran Shriners Hospital Patient Transportation Fund, 5407 E. Olive Avenue, Fresno, CA 93727 or the First Congregation Church, 165 E. Mill Ave, Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 25, 2020