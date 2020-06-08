Patricia Marie Long-White was born to John Henry and Jewelene Devine on February 25, 1948, in Porterville, CA. She went home to join her Heavenly Father on June 2, 2020, at the age of 72. Patricia lived in Porterville all her life, graduating from Porterville High School in 1966. She continued on to get an AA degree from Porterville College and obtained both a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Fresno State University in Special Education. Patricia was a very active leader in the Porterville community. She served with the Junior Women's Club of Porterville and Tulare County Alliance of African-American Women. Patricia's leadership in the Junior Women's Club included service as President for the State of California. She also served in many leadership roles as a member of Second Baptist Church of Porterville and Mt. Zion Temple Church of Tulare. Patricia loved teaching and was employed at the Porterville Development Center as a special education teacher for 33 years. She was a mentor to many colleagues, admired and respected for the advice she gave and the passion she brought to her job. She loved be able to put a smile of the face of her students, and seeing them progress even the smallest bit always made her day. "Sista P" was always ready to help with kind words, advice, or a spare room. She was the person that friends and family could confide in. Even her sons' friends would stop by to chat whether or not the boys were even home. As most people know, Pat's loves were the Raiders, singing, trips to the casino, and above all else, spoiling her grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Devine Sr., her sisters Shirley, Janice, and Myrtle Ann; her former husband and father of her children, Ivan Long, Sr.; and former husband Nero White. She leaves to mourn: her sons Ivan Long Jr. (Wendy Johnson), and Matthew Steven Long; Grandson Jared Long, Granddaughter Lindsay Long, Grandson Rashaun Long, and Grandson Christian Long; Her Sisters: Katherine Ruff-Curtis (Vance), Geraldine Ogans (Clarence) and her brother John Devine Jr. (Leticia). She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the scholarship fund of the Tulare County Alliance of African American Women in Patricia's memory. To sign Patricia Marie Long-White online Register book or leave a message of condolence go to www.portervillefuneral.com. For additional information, contact Porterville Funeral & Cremation Center at (559) 784-6485.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.