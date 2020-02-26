|
Patrick Lee Jones came into this world on March 16th, 1994 and went to be with his Lord on February 18th, 2020. Patrick was raised in Visalia, CA where he attended Grace Christian Elementary and La Joya Middle School, before graduating from El Diamanté High School. Patrick later attended Porterville Community College, at which he completed the Fire Academy and worked closer to his dream of becoming a full-time firefighter. When it came to firefighting, Patrick was relentless. He attended numerous trainings and received several certifications following his acceptance of a position with the Porterville City Fire Department. He wanted to be the best he possibly could be to support his brothers - he never wanted to let them down. In addition to being a dedicated firefighter, Patrick was a loving son, a protective little brother, a doting fiancé, and a loyal friend. He was a lover of all things sports and animals. If you let him, he would talk your ear off trying to defend his Chargers and Padres and tell you all about his baby pitbull, Lilo. Patrick's love of sports and competitive drive was instilled at a young age as he was always involved in athletics from the time he could walk and all throughout his time at El Diamanté High School. He was an amazing athlete and anyone who has seen him compete would tell you likewise. Some of Patrick's favorite memories were the times he spent at Bass Lake with all of his family and his Shannon family. He loved to be out on the water, showing off on his wakeboard and going on morning skis with his mom and dad. As he got older, his love for the water turned into a love for the fire service, though that love started when he was just a little boy. Patrick loved being with the Porterville Fire Department and the camaraderie that came with being a part of such an amazing second family. He loved every single one of the people he worked with and would have done absolutely anything for them. Of course, this also applied to his immediately and extended family. Patrick's love for his family was unmatched. He loved family dinners, and loved his mom's apple crisp even more. He had a deep admiration for his older siblings, even though he liked to tease them, saying he was the favorite and best looking. As Patrick got older, he found a different kind of love connection with his fiancé. The love between the two of them could be seen by everyone who came into contact with them. He loved her unconditionally and he made sure everyone knew it. Patrick's vibrant personality and infectious smile ensured that no one he came into contact with was ever a stranger. He loved people and people loved him. Patrick's impact on those around him and his community are a testament to the kind of person he was. We will treasure the time we shared with him, knowing that his spirit still resides with all of us. Patrick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Pat and Kay Poston. He is survived by his grandparents, Don and Peggy Jones, his parents, John and Sandra Jones, his sister Katie (brother-in-law Justin Bryant and niece Reese), his brother Gregory, and his fiancé Molly Pena, in addition to aunts, uncles, and cousins. A service for Patrick Jones will be held on Thursday, February 27th, at Tulare Methodist Church at 10 am. Additionally, a joint memorial service will be held in honor of Patrick and Ramon "Ray" Figueroa on Friday, February 28th, at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene at 11 am.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Feb. 26, 2020