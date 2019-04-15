Patsy Billingsley-Madland of Strathmore, CA, passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 81. Patsy was born in Tulare, CA, to Kenneth and Mary Elizabeth Billingsley on July 6, 1937. She was a descendant of a pioneer family that arrived in Tulare County in 1858. In her early years, Patsy developed a love for horses fostered by her grandfather Frank Sprague. As a young adult, she owned and trained Harness horses. Her love for horses trickled down the family as she taught younger relatives to rope and ride.

She married Jim Madland on June 7, 1956, and together they had three children and three grandsons. Patsy had a passion for cooking, politics, gardening, reading and rescuing animals. She loved all her animals, especially her cats and dogs who brought her much joy. For over 50 years, Patsy was owner of Parlour & Pantry retail store located in the Miller House in Porterville, CA. The Miller House was the original Porterville Hospital. It was here that many would come to visit, shop and just hang out. Patsy's tastes were impeccable and her store was filled with unique and eclectic items for the home as well as high quality women's clothing. Over the years she developed long lasting friendships with her customers who loved spending time with her at the store. This was a source of much happiness, laughter and wonderful memories for many. Patsy was a lifetime member of the Rancho Conejo Colony of Mayflower Descendants, Mitz-Khan-A-Khan Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Aquila Chase Chapter, National Society Colonial Dames XVII. She also belonged to SETCO, Tulare County Republican Women and was past honored Queen of Tulare Bethel, Jobs Daughter International. Patsy was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Madland, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Billingsley, her grandmother Elizabeth Monroe Billingsley and her former husband Jim Madland. She is survived by her two daughters Mary Madland of Bakersfield, CA, and Jennifer Behunin (Steve) of Oxnard, CA. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Alexander, Blake and Andrew Behunin, her sister Dona Clevenger of Porterville, her niece Pamela Beck, her nephew John Kenneth Beck, her cousins Nancy Meeks, Ron Sprague and Tim Swen and other nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Chapel, 248 North E. Street, Porterville, CA. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: NAMI National Alliance on Mental Illness. PO BOX 1613, Camarillo, CA, 93011-1613 (www.namiventura.org) or , 1831 Truxton Ave, Suite 150, Bakersfield, CA. 93301 (" " in memory of Patsy Madland). To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary