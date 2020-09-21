Patsy Burrough was born January 25, 1934 and was called home by the Lord on September 10, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles and lived most of her life in or around Porterville. She called Lindsay Gardens home for the past several years and her family wishes to thank the entire staff for making her feel loved, safe and a part of the family. Patsy is survived by her daughters Debi Baker, Carla Boyer and Lisa Burrough; her grandchildren: Jayme Heal and Abby Bloom; her great grandchildren: Rylee Massey, Jaris Doyle and Noah Bloom and her brothers and sisters-in-law Billy and Carolyn West and Jack and Nora West.
Patsy was a nana, a friend, a mom a sister and so much more. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She will be missed by her family, friends and her dear companion Leon at Lindsay Gardens. She had a loving and boisterous personality that will forever be missed by those who knew her. Patsy spent her life loving and caring for her family and friends. Throughout the years Patsy worked as a Psychiatric Tech at the state hospital, a housekeeper and caregiver and most importantly, as a homemaker. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and she also loved the Lord. She was an active church member up until she could just no longer attend in person, but even then, she could be heard singing the gospel and sharing God's word. To know Patsy Burrough was to love Patsy Burrough, and everyone lucky enough to be in her life is better off for it. Although we will feel her absence and we mourn our loss, we are happy for her, as she is at home with the Lord. Please join us for a graveside service on November 20 at 1:00 PM at Woodville Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.