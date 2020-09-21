1/1
Patsy Burrough
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Burrough was born January 25, 1934 and was called home by the Lord on September 10, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles and lived most of her life in or around Porterville. She called Lindsay Gardens home for the past several years and her family wishes to thank the entire staff for making her feel loved, safe and a part of the family. Patsy is survived by her daughters Debi Baker, Carla Boyer and Lisa Burrough; her grandchildren: Jayme Heal and Abby Bloom; her great grandchildren: Rylee Massey, Jaris Doyle and Noah Bloom and her brothers and sisters-in-law Billy and Carolyn West and Jack and Nora West.
Patsy was a nana, a friend, a mom a sister and so much more. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She will be missed by her family, friends and her dear companion Leon at Lindsay Gardens. She had a loving and boisterous personality that will forever be missed by those who knew her. Patsy spent her life loving and caring for her family and friends. Throughout the years Patsy worked as a Psychiatric Tech at the state hospital, a housekeeper and caregiver and most importantly, as a homemaker. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and she also loved the Lord. She was an active church member up until she could just no longer attend in person, but even then, she could be heard singing the gospel and sharing God's word. To know Patsy Burrough was to love Patsy Burrough, and everyone lucky enough to be in her life is better off for it. Although we will feel her absence and we mourn our loss, we are happy for her, as she is at home with the Lord. Please join us for a graveside service on November 20 at 1:00 PM at Woodville Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com
Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved