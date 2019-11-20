|
Patsy Ruth Hamma was born on January 31,1935 and peacefully went to be with her Lord on October 30, 2019. Patsy's life began in the small town of Hamlin, Texas, daughter to Tate and Susie Zellars, and youngest of four children. Her family moved to California when she was six years old, settling in Porterville. She attended elementary school and high school here, meeting her future husband of sixty years, Gayle Hamma. They married in 1953 and three children arrived, a couple of years later, in quick succession: Linda Galloway (Greg), Evett Seibert and Lonnie Hamma. As her three children entered high school, Patsy and Gayle began an eight year commitment as chaperones on Porterville Panther band trips, supporting and becoming very involved with all of the band's events and activities. They took great pride in their children's successes as band members. A sixty-three year member of Porterville First Assembly of God church, she was a summer and holiday children's program leader, often designing and sewing costumes for events over the years, as well as being a devoted choir member. She leaves a wonderful legacy as a talented seamstress, crocheter and quilter, making many beautiful blankets for family and friends over the years.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Gayle, daughter Linda, her parents, beloved sister Billie Williams, and another sister, and a brother who was killed in WWII. She is survived by Evett and Lonnie, as well as her six grandsons, and their families, whom she loved and adored: Geoffrey Galloway (Sabra), Justin Galloway (Jamie), Michael Hamma (Julie), David Hamma (Melanie), Kyle Seibert and Trevor Seibert, as well as ten great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews. Patsy will be greatly missed by her family and many friends who will feel the void of her absence in their lives. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 am at First Assembly of God, 105 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Nov. 20, 2019