Patsy Sue Boone, 69 of Strathmore California, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 4th 2019. Patsy was born on January 12th, 1950 to James and Rillis McMath. She was a talented hairdresser for many years and then became a certified nurse assistant where she loved helping and taking care of others. Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Patsy was an avid Christian and took pleasure in fellowship. Patsy is survived by her son, Alan Boone of Strathmore, Daughter, Jessica Wachter and Son in law Adam Wachter of Exeter, Sister, Carrie Guinn and brother in law David Guinn, Nieces Hailey and Sydney Guinn and Nephew Seth Guinn of Exeter. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Rillis McMath and Son Richard Boone.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am located at Evans Miller Guinn Exeter Chapel at 425 N. Kaweah Ave. Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 15, 2019