Phoenix - Patti Lynn Casas, age 75 passed away on April 8, 2019, surrounded by family at Sherman House, Hospice of the Valley , in Phoenix, AZ. after a brief but valiant battle against lung cancer. Born and raised in Porterville, CA, Patti was the oldest of three children . She was a true first-born child , fiercely independent and stubborn, pushing boundaries and constantly questioning and learning. She was smart and creative, expressing herself through her writing and music . Patti was very proud of her time playing the saxophone with the Porterville High School band. Although she had put it away for most of her adult life, she picked her sax back up in retirement and played it again with the Desert Foothills New Horizons Band. Patti met the love of her life, Angel, in the middle of the night at a bowling alley in northern California and she never found another man who could take her breath away like he could. They married in 1965, eventually moving to Washington state and began to raise a family . She worked for Pacific Northwest Bell (aka U S WEST/Owest) and eventually moved to Scottsdale , AZ where she and Angel have been ever since. When she retired in 2004 , she added volunteer work to her list of accomplishments, working with the Commemorative Air Force in Mesa and the MIM, Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix. Patti was preceded in death by her twin brother Michael, parents , Albert and Mary Beard, and grandson Kenny Ratzlaff. She is survived by her husband of 54 years , Angel, daughters Stephanie and Chrissy Casas, son Mike Ratzlaff, her sister JoAnne (Beard) McNeal and brother Robert Beard along with 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, all of whom believe she is the only one that can make the best real macaroni and cheese (not the box kind) .

A memorial service to celebrate this one-of-a-kind woman will be held Thursday , May 23rd , at 4:30 p.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 22405 N. Miller Rd., Scottsdale, Arizona . Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Patti's name to the Desert Foothills New Horizons Band (dfnhb.org), MIM, Musical Instrument Museum (mim.org), or Hospice of the Valley (hov.org). Published in The Porterville Recorder on May 22, 2019