|
|
Patty was born in Porterville on May 26, 1957, and was a lifelong resident of Porterville and surrounding areas. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially at the beach or in the mountains. Patty loved life and taking trips with her grandkids.
Patty is preceded in death by her father, Jack Hurst, mother and step father Violet and Harland Phipps and twin brother Michael Hurst. She is survived by her husband Duane Townsend, brothers Raymond & Jonahtan Hurst and John Phipps, sons Dereck & Darrel Townsend and grandchildren Gavin Cockren, Daley, Deegan & Daxton Townsend. She left this world Tuesday 26, 2019 to enter her heavenly home. There will be a celebration of life Saturday 7, 2019 at the Porterville Church of Christ on 1000 N Newcomb at 11:00 am.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 4, 2019