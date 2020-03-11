|
PAUL E. FRANKLIN , Born on August 27, 1941 in Tulare, CA. He passed away on February 21, 2020 at the age of 78. He is predeceased by parents Arthur E. Franklin and Catherine Twiford of Earlimart-Pixley. His grandparents Lawrence and Clara Franklin were early pioneers in the farming-cattle business throughout the San Joaquin Valley. Paul graduated from Delano High School –Class of 1959, and graduated from Bakersfield Junior College –Class of 1961. He served in the US Army for 2 yrs, was honorably discharged, went back to school and graduated from Fresno State University-Class of 1966 – Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an Accounting Minor. Paul excelled in sports. He was inducted into the Delano High School Football Hall of Fame-1958, 1959 Champion Quarterback. Bakersfield Renegades Junior Rose Bowl-1960 Champion Quarterback. He also quarterbacked one year at the University of Reno and 2 years while serving in the US Army in Washington State. After college he managed the Kern County Farm Bureau and was celebrated as the editor of the Farm Journal for his humor and farming insight. Paul owned various businesses in and around Porterville. He was in the cattle business for many years but was best known for his Accounting/Tax preparation business- Franklin & Associates –in Porterville-which will carry on his name.
Paul is survived by his older brother Roger Franklin of Shandon, and younger brother Jack Franklin of Morro Bay and nephews Matthew Franklin, Art Franklin, and niece Melissa Franklin. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building, 1900 W. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA. For further information please contact Franklin & Associates at (559)782-1941
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 11, 2020