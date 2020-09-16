1/1
Paul Eugene Sharp
1934 - 2020
On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Paul E. Sharp, a loving son and beloved father, passed away at the age of 86. Paul was born on March 27, 1934, in Holtville, CA, to Mark (M.G.) and Mary Sharp. Paul was an accomplished shot putter, softball pitcher, and football right guard. He was offered multiple full football scholarships but stayed in Porterville to be near his family and played football for Porterville College. He served his country in the Army as a Military Police officer in South Korea (1956-57), where he was also the star softball pitcher for his company. Paul is well known in the Porterville community for his sporting goods store, "The Sportsman," which he owned for over ten years in the 1960s. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains, especially fly fishing with his good friends and his son. He was a licensed State Farm insurance agent for many years, lending a hand to his wonderful parents Mark and Mary Sharp, at their office on Olive street, which was open for more than 35 years. Lastly, Paul began "Frame and Sharp Hay and Straw," with his good friend Loran Frame in 1973. He swathed, bailed, and raked thousands of acres up and down the central valley until he retired, and even then, continued to be a part of the farming community, helping and offering advice when needed. He was known for being humble, polite, and shy, with a kind heart and a grin always on the ready; Paul will be greatly missed. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Mark, and his mother, Mary, as well as his sister, Marian. He is survived by his son, Doug, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. at Vandalia Cemetery.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Vandalia Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitehurst Loyd Funeral Home
