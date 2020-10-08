1/1
Paul Salas Gonzales
1949 - 2020
Paul Salas Gonzales, of Porterville, CA passed away on October 5th, 2020. He was 71 years old. Paul was born March 1, 1949, to Nicolas Gonzales and Felicita Salas Andalon.
Paul was born in Brownsfield, TX and grew up in Porterville, CA.
Paul served in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart among several other honors.
After the military, Paul was employed as a counselor. Throughout the years, Paul worked with at-risk youth, prison inmates, and patients at the Porterville Developmental Center.
Paul married Mary Louise Rodriguez Gonzales in October 1971. They shared 48 years of marriage. They have two daughters, Nanette Castaneda (Aaron) and Valerie Potter (Glenn). Paul and his wife Mary Louise also share 4 grandchildren, Reyna Castaneda, Isaiah Castaneda, Arianna Potter, and Leah Potter.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Nicolas Gonzales, his mother Felicita Salas Andalon, and his brothers Ernie and Genero Gonzales. In addition to his aforementioned wife, children and grandchildren, Paul is survived by his brother Nick Gonzales, and sister Anita Soto.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery at 10:00 am. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA 93257
(559) 784-5454
