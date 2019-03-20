Paul Willard Gibson went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday March 17th, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was 88 years old. He was born in Magazine, AR on July 7, 1930 to Lonnie and Agnes Gibson. At the age of 16, he drove his family from Arkansas to California in his Model A and settled in Poplar, CA. There he met the love of his life, Nila Robinson, and they were married for 67 wonderful years. Paul and Nila married in a double wedding with Nila's identical twin sister Ila and Paul's best friend Gayland Stoll, and have been an inseparable "four-some" ever since. Paul soon made his mark in the community as a self-employed grocery man, owner of Paul's Central Market servicing the communities of Poplar, Woodville Labor Camp and Jones Corner for over 35 years. With Nila at his side, Paul was a dedicated worker who always met his customers with a smile. He will always be remembered for his generosity and kind heart. Paul was a founding member of Woodville First Baptist Church and later was instrumental in transitioning the church to Porterville as Henderson Avenue Baptist Church. He was a member for over 68 years. Paul served as a deacon, financial secretary, usher and in many other capacities, but was affectionately known as the "candyman" for having his pocket full of candy and handing it out to the children following the church service. In Paul's retirement he found immense joy in working alongside his wife gardening, taking his family on cruises, maintaining his rentals and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as he was their biggest fan and greatest supporter. Paul is preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Agnes Gibson, his brother's Bill, Don and J.B. Gibson and his daughter-in-law Evonne Gibson. He is survived by his devoted wife Nila, his four children Paul (Donetta) Gibson of Washington, Rhonda (Louie) Banda of Porterville, Randy Gibson of Porterville and Kelly (Chris) Edwards of Porterville and his sister Ada (Jay) Griffin of Loomis, CA, 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and many other loved ones. The family would like to give a special thank you to his caregivers Andrea Gould, Christina Solorzano and Debra Bradley as well as hospice for taking such wonderful care of Paul. Paul will be missed dearly by his family, but we do not grieve as those who have no hope, for our hope is in God and the Resurrection of His Son Jesus Christ. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 21st at Myers Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Paul's life at Henderson Avenue Baptist Church on Friday March 22nd at 10:00 AM with graveside following at 11:00 AM at Woodville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Deacon Fund at Henderson Avenue Baptist Church, 1876 W. Henderson Avenue, Porterville, CA 93257. Published in The Porterville Recorder on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary