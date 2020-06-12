Pauline passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 95, with her family by her side.

Pauline Celestia Crozier Smothermon was born November 2, 1924 in Humansville Missouri, to her parents Shelly Crozier and Alma Clayton. Father was a farmer and mother was a housewife. Pauline had two siblings, Maxine Estes, Margie Whistance, two nieces, Bonnie (Don) Martin, and Carol (Al) Atkinson and one newphew, David (Glenda) Estes.

Pauline met Kenneth Smothermon in Campbell, Ca. in 1939 and they were married November 1, 1941, in Las Vegas. Ken and Pauline had two children Darrell and Larry. Kenneth passed away in 2013, after sharing 72 years of marrriage. Her son Darrell passed away earlier this year, she is survived by her son Larry.

Pauline was blessed with three grandchildren from her son Darrell and wife Julie. Shelby (Darren) Pritchett, Jeff (Jill) Smothermon and Todd (Mary) Smothermon, 11 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

Larry and wife Janice blessed her with three grandchildren, Darren (Diana) Smothermon, Larriann (James) Torrez and Larrissa (Kenny) House and four great grandchildren.

Ken and Pauline were active members with the Church of the Nazarene in Porterville, until their health prevented them from attending Wednesday and Sunday church gatherings. Pauline enjoyed attending church to help in the nursery with the small children, it brought much joy to her, Ken and Pauline both enjoyed fishing from their house boat, whether on Lake Success or just fishing from the docks with their many friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, children and friends in the neighborhood. She will truly be missed by family and friends.

A special thank you to Porterville Church of the Nazarene & Optimal Home Health Hospice.

Memorial donations can be made to Church of the Nazarene, Hospice or the American Foundation for the Blind in her honor.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 12:00 pm -2:00 pm at Myers Funeral Service and Cremation. (Mask Required)

Graveside service will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.

