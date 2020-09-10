1/1
Peairlee Faye Carrillo
1961 - 2020
A loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved vintage sweaters, roller skating, thrift stores, teaching Sunday school, telling stories about her pink bunny, her mustang, Christmas music, the color pink and above all God. More than anything though, she loved spending time with her grand kids. Her love and compassion had touched the lives of many and she will truly be missed. Survived by her husband Anthony, three children: Jade, Jared and Jossalyne, and seven grandchildren: Rozzalyne, Riley, Rysun, Azzalyne, Ayden, Reyvin and Amiri. Memorial service will be held at Country Salvation Church in Porterville Ca. Saturday Sept. 12, 2020 11am.


Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Country Salvation Church
