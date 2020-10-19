1/1
Pearl "Dona" Jackson
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 21 at 1:00 P.M. at Lindsay Cemetery for Pearl "Dona" Jackson, 88 of Porterville who passed away October 9.
Mrs. Earsy Tarver will officiate and inurnment will follow.
Dona Jackson was born December 16, 1931 to Ed and Carmon Harrison. in Red River Township, Arkansas. She passed away peacefully October 9, 2020 at the age of 88 in Porterville Ca. She moved to California with her family in 1947. She retired from a local textile manufacturing facility in Porterville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her Brothers Iverson Harrison and Kennith Harrison, her Sisters Emma Wilson and Verlene Cleaver.
She is survived by her sister Oreda Otto of Riverside Ca., her daughter Brenda Jackson and her husband Danny, her two stepdaughters Joanna Shaw and Kathryn Kyle. Grandson Brian Jackson, Great Grandson Spencer Jackson. She is also survived by many Nieces and Nephews along with many close friends. The Family would like to Thank the Staff at Porterville Convalescent Hospital for the Great Care given to Dona.
Due to Covid restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.webbsandersandsmithfh.com

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
