Pegge Ann Wall, 89, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, November 29, 2019, after a valiant battle of an undiagnosed cancer. Her love for God and her family was evident by the ultimate peace she found in her strong faith and in being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Pegge was born in Blytheville, Arkansas on September 28, 1930, to the late Andrew and Lilly Barker (a small town constable and homemaker, respectively). She was the youngest of 4 children and undoubtedly the epitome of a beautiful Southern Belle. In 1956, Pegge and her late husband, Richard Swiney moved to California with their firstborn child, Richard Ray Jr.. Soon after her two daughters, Stacey Lynn and Pegge Suzanne, were born. Pegge, like her mother, was a homemaker and loving mother. She involved herself in every aspect of raising her three children. She patiently disciplined and set an example of southern social grace. While the children were in school, she was a room-mother and headed multiple fundraising events for their schools. Her heart, undeniably, cherished St. Anne's School, St. Anne's Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church. Pegge always had and maintained a close friendship with the "Sisters of the Love of God" and Monsignor Scott. Remaining forever true to her southern roots, Pegge was the quintessential Southern hostess. She had a gift of the hospitality, giving freely of herself and her home to host hundreds of non-profit fundraisers. She had a strong passion for the less fortunate, and gave it her all to meet their needs. She also had a special place in her heart for victims of abuse and became actively involved with the Porterville Family Crisis Center. When the Crisis Center outgrew their office facility, she gave a beautiful 2 story downtown building to the center. In 2017, District Attorney, Tim Ward presented Pegge with "The Justice Award" for going above and beyond to insure justice was served for victims of a crime. The organization refers to Pegge as their "Guardian Angel".
Pegge was more than blessed by finding "True Love" with her late husband, F. Willard Wall. They Married in May of 1978 and she treasured her next eighteen years with Willard, until he lost his battle with cancer in 1996. Pegge loved and adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and would do anything to protect them. She had a tender heart, was joyful, giving, opinionated, and extremely grateful for her extraordinary life. She loved gardening with her sweet rescue dogs at her side. Pegge also loved the mountains and for many years spent her entire summers at her cabin, instilling the same love for nature in her children. She is survived by her son, Richard Ray Jr.; her daughters, Stacey Lynn and Pegge Suzanne; her grandchildren, Casey Swiney, Eric Swiney, Shayne Smith, Joshua Smith, Chadwick Smith, September Marvin, Savannah Gonzalez and 14 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Porterville on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Rosary will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Porterville on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Porterville on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment to be private. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com. Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Porterville Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019