Petra M. Salazar
1923 - 2020
Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, September 11 at 10 A.M. at Lindsay Cemetery for Petra M. Salazar, 97 of Lindsay who passed away August 26. 2020. The Reverend Edgar Magana will officiate and interment will follow. Petra was born April 6, 1923 in Orange, Texas to Fernando and Gregoria Morales and was raised in Texas and in Mexico. She married Francisco Salazar January 13, 1950 and in 1962, the Salazar family came to California and to Lindsay. In addition to being a loving homemaker, wife and mother, Petra worked as a farm laborer and a grader in the citrus industry for many years to help provide for her family. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and being with her family. Petra was preceded in death by her husband Francisco and one brother and one sister. She is survived by her children Armando Salazar; Olga Salazar; Francisco Salazar (Gisele); Leticia Salazar (Jeff); Noelia Ramirez (Richard) and Diana Vargas (Rudy); 17 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and numerous great, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the funeral home. Webb Sanders and Smith Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in The Porterville Recorder from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Webb-Sanders & Smith Funeral Home
163 S Mirage Avenue
Lindsay, CA 93247
(559) 562-3084
